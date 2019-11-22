Above-ground work on the new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA, at the site of the rapidly disappearing Fuller School, is still months off, but foundation work is proceeding swiftly and the $30 million complex is on track for completion about a year from now, officials connected with the project said.
"Given that we've been on-site for a while and uncovered a lot of things, there really haven't been any surprises. It's going as planned," Windover Construction President Stuart Meurer said.
The official groundbreaking for Cape Ann's new Y at 7 Schoolhouse Road was in September but site work began earlier.
YMCA of the North Shore CEO Chris Lovasco said with obvious enthusiasm, in a separate interview this week: "It's a beast, but it's moving along."
When complete, the building will encompass 65,000 square feet and include gymnasium, classroom, child-care, locker-room and office space. The building will replace the YMCA's longtime home on Middle Street.
The project is set to rise quickly above ground in January when crews begin what in the construction industry is referred to as "swinging steel." In all, the YMCA project will use about 300 tons of steel, Meurer said.
Certain facets of the building, such as measures to make it convenient for pedestrians and the use of recycled material where possible, will produce environmental benefits from the day it opens, said Jennifer Hocherman, an associate at SV Design in Beverly, who was involved in the planning.
Other design elements will not bear immediate fruit but will make it considerably less expensive to add environmental upgrades as money becomes available, she said. Among them: The roof will be strong enough to support solar panels eventually; conduit to bring electrical service to car chargers in parking areas will be wide enough to accommodate new cables as chargers are added; and ductwork will make installation of a co-generation heating and cooling system much easier than if it were added to a building that wasn't designed for it.
"If you're smart about your design, it's not a big cost impact. It's all about making these decisions early on and giving yourself flexibility (in the future)," she said.
The YMCA is still raising money for the project and Lovasco said the work is proceeding well. Donors have given or pledged more than $10 million, but the project's backers still need to raise more. "It's always hardest to raise that last $3 million, but it will make all the difference," Lovasco said.
One of the next planned phases is an effort to seek relatively small donations from members of the community. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken noted at the groundbreaking that giving $15 a month for five years would produce almost $1,000.
The rest of the funding is coming through the sale of bonds through the state in conjunction with TD Bank.
Windover Construction is building the YMCA and soon will begin work on an apartment building at the same site. About 50 workers are busy at the overall site now and the number at times will double, Meurer said.
More information about the YMCA's Capital Campaigns and how to give is available at https://bit.ly/2NGn9pg.
HOW TO HELP
