ROCKPORT — After a year of development and planning, construction on the new Rockport Public Works building is expected to start in February.
The news was shared by the DPW Facility Building Committee at the selectmen's meeting this week. Members told the selectmen they expect the project to be substantially completed by March 2022. If all goes according to plan, the Department of Public Works will be fully settled in by May 2022.
Throughout the past year, the DPW Facility Building Committee has worked alongside the design team at Weston & Sampson in Reading. Public Works Chief Joe Parisi, a committee member, told the Times there were no slowdowns during this phase despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we went through the process using video conferencing meetings, we found that we could accomplish the same amount of work using video conferencing," he wrote in an email. "It may have even made it easier to schedule and attend meetings right from your desk."
Mike Richard of Weston & Sampson gave selectmen an overview of the finalized plans. The new building will include expanded space for all of the Public Works vehicles, an up-to-code chemical storage area, and office space for all Public Works employees.
The new Public Works building will be constructed on the footprint of the current, 64-year-old "DPW Barn." The facility does not meet the bare minimum building standards, including ventilation, electrical and fire prevention. In 2015, it was determined a full reconstruction was the most cost-effective method to provide the Department of Public Works with a safe, functional facility.
During this timeframe, Parisi said Public Works employees have been working to clear and prepare the site.
"The DPW has set up a row of storage trailers to house a variety of small tools and miscellaneous items," Parisi said via email. "The crews have been removing these items from the old garage and putting them in the storage trailers that are located out of the construction area where we can access them as needed during construction. We have also cleaned up and organized the area outside of the building so that it is ready for construction next spring."
Final designs have reportedly come under the project's estimated $12.25 million budget, according to DPW Facility Building Committee member Monica Lawton. Town Meeting last October approved a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to pay for the project. The committee has a wish-list of features and equipment its willing to splurge on with possible surplus funds. However, these additional expenditures are all dependent on what sorts of bids will be presented by contractors.
"We have put together a number of bid alternates that we can add onto the project scope of work in the sequential order of the alternates," said Parisi in an email. "(State law) does not allow you to skip over alternates to get to another, so it all depends on how much the base bid comes in at and what additional funds are available to choose the alternate items in sequence."
The first alternative item is two vehicle lifts. The other two are equipment packages — for a vehicle carriage under-wash and various tools.
The committee has so far heard from 14 firms expressing interest in the project. Subcontractor bids will be put out within the next three weeks. The general contractor bid will follow two weeks after that.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.