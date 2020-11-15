Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.