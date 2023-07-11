ESSEX — It was hopping at the TOHP Burnham Library on Tuesday afternoon.
Outside on the lawn, some special visitors were eating grass and getting lots of attention from the children there to meet them.
Members of the Great Scott’s 4H Rabbit and Cavy Club were at the library to introduce bunnies to the children.
Great Scott’s 4H Rabbit and Cavy Club is a club for youth ages 5 tp 18 that meets monthly at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. Those interested in more information about the club may contact Jenn Barbaro at jbarbaro01@northshore.edu or Alison Turpel at jaturpel@gmail.com