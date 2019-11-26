It's buoy-painting time for the holidays, and if you're a parent there may be day shortly when you don't want your children wearing there their school-day best.
In what has become a Cape Ann tradition, the nonprofit Art Haven Studio will host a number of days for schoolchildren to paint buoys after school and two sessions for adults. The buoys will be used to decorate another Gloucester tradition, the Lobster Trap Christmas Tree, to be erected in front of the police station, 197 Main St.
This year, Art Haven has new scheduling in hopes of fewer crowds and more fun. The painting sessions started Tuesday and run through Dec. 10. Then the tree will be decorated in time for yet another tradition, the Middle Street Walk, on Dec. 14. Art Haven, 180B Main St., will host an holiday open house from 4 to 6 p.m. as the walk winds down, with Lobster Trap Christmas Tree lighting happening from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
After the holidays, the artful buoys go on the block at the Annual Buoy Auction fundraiser in January with proceeds benefitting Art Haven.
The free painting sessions are:
Monday, Dec. 2, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. for East Gloucester Elementary School children at the school.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for West Parish Elementary children at Art Haven.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. for adults at Art Haven.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for Beeman Elementary children at Art Haven.
Thursday, Dec. 5, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for Plum Cove Elementary children at Art Haven.
Friday, Dec. 6, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for Rockport Elementary School children at Art Haven.
Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, is an open day for everyone, at Art Haven.
Monday, Dec. 9, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for Manchester Memorial and Essex Elementary children at Art Haven.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for O' OMaley Innovation Middle School students at Art Haven.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. for adults at Art Haven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.