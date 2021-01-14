The Gloucester, Essex and Manchester fire departments have all announced that burn permits are available for the season beginning Friday, Jan. 15.
Open burning in Massachusetts is regulated by the state Department of Environmental Protection and enforced by the local fire departments. Open burning season runs from Jan. 15 to May 1. A valid permit obtained from the local fire department is required.
The fire chiefs reserve the right to deny or cancel open burning on any day due to weather or environmental conditions.
Gloucester’s permit fee is $25, and may be applied for at gloucester-ma.gov/Faq.aspx?QID=61.
In Essex, a burning permit for a homeowner is $20, seniors age 60 and older are $10. Online applications are encouraged at bit.ly/3nH8Txk.
Manchester’s burn permit fee is $10, and online applications are encouraged at manchester.ma.us/153/Burn-Permits.