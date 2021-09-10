The Gloucester Police Department's Community Impact Unit has a new tool to help its members reach out to the city's residents — a bus.
The new mobile outreach bus will be used for everything from mental health outreach to serving free ice cream to kids, Chief Ed Conley said in a prepared statement.
The bus was donated in good condition by the Cape Ann Transportation Authority. Donations from BankGloucester and Cape Ann Savings Bank fully funded the vehicle's refurbishment as well as all of its program supplies. The city will pay the maintenance, gas, insurance and registration costs of the bus.
The vehicle will be used to aid mental and behavioral health outreach efforts by the Police Department. Specifically, it will used by jail diversion/mental health clinician Briana Tricomi and community health navigator Roberto "Tito" Rodriguez for mobile crisis outreach and response.
Officers removed the passenger seats from the bus and installed a generator and two freezers. They also plan to purchase 100 backpacks and fill them with essentials such as non-perishable food, toilet paper, shampoo, soap, razors, and flashlights. The backpacks will be distributed to those in need.
The bus also will be stocked with opioid antidote Narcan for distribution, sleeping bags and tarps for those experiencing homelessness, as well as basketballs and equipment for whiffle ball, baseball, softball and street hockey.
"Gloucester Police are committed to working with the community to use pathways other than arrest to help those battling substance abuse disorder and other mental and behavioral health issues," Conley said. "This vehicle will help us meet those in need even more affectively than before."
In the summer, the Community Impact Unit will use the bus to hand out free ice cream to kids, as well visit parks and playgrounds.
The department plans to reach out to partners, businesses and other community members to organize and participate in events such as recreational sports events for kids.
The bus will also be stocked with brochures from all the different agencies the Community Impact Unit has partnered with, and will be used at Community Policing events such as Safety Day and Kops 'n' Kids visits.
"A positive relationship between our residents, especially our most vulnerable citizens, and their police officers is a key component of maintaining a safe and accepting community, and I'm proud of the work the Community Impact Unit has done to make this project a reality," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "This vehicle will truly be a community asset, and I want to thank everyone who made it possible."
Anyone seeking to donate to the Community Impact Unit's work can send a check in the name of the Gloucester Fund to the Community Impact Unit at Browns Mall, 186 Main St., Suite 23, Gloucester, MA 01930. The check should say "Community Impact Unit" on the memo line.
