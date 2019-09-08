Lawyer named one of best in America
BOSTON — Rockport resident Bruce Sunstein, founder and partner at Sunstein Kann Murphy & Timbers, an intellectual property law firm in Boston, has been named to The Best Lawyers in America 2020 list.
Sunstein, named to the list for the eighth consecutive year, was selected for intellectual property litigation and patent law category.
He is a patent and intellectual property strategist for market leaders and startups in diverse industries including computer hardware and software, electronic circuits and systems, communications and speech, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, bioinformatics, and mechanical devices.
First published in 1983, Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”
More information is available by visiting www.sunsteinlaw.com or contacting Jack Rossin, director of client communications at Sunstein Kann Murphy & Timbers LLP at 617-443-9292 or jrossin@sunsteinlaw.com
Medical leave seminar for employers
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free seminar for employers on paid family medical leave on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Endicott College’s Gloucester campus, 33 Commercial St.
Massachusetts enacted the most robust paid leave policy in the country including liability claw-back provisions six months past leave and employment. Employers must set up and meet compliance requirements prior to Oct. 1 This seminar will cover the must-do steps for 2019 and how to prepare for 2021 when business and profitability may suffer a significant impact.
Laurie LaBrie of Integrated HR will lead the seminar.
While all employers must begin withholding for the Paid Family and Medical Leave law beginning Oct. 1, those with fewer than 25 employees as defined in the law will not be required to contribute any portion.
Registration is requested at www.capeannchamber.com.
More information is available by contacting the chamber’s Kerry McKenna at 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.com.
Networking After Hours at Gloucester Stage
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will host a free After Hours networking event this Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage, 267 East Main St. in Gloucester
The Gloucester Stage Company has invited networkers to take in its current show, the award-winning play “Lifespan of a Fact,” starring Lindsay Crouse, at 7:30 p.m. at the discounted price of $25.
Registration is requested for the networking event at www.capeannchamber.com. Tickets for play may be purchased at www.capeannchamber.com or gloucesterstage.com/lifespan, by calling the Gloucester Stage box office at 978-281-4433, and giving the code “CHAMBER” to receive the discount.
More information is available by contacting the chamber’s Kerry McKenna at 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.com.
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.