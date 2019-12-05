Local veep named Woman of the Year
A senior vice president of a city company has been Professional Woman of the Year by New England Chapter 4 of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM).
Linda Pellegrino, senior vice president of Rockport Mortgage Corp., headquartered in Gloucester, was recently named Professional Woman of the Year by the IREM chapter.
The Professional Woman of the Year Award was established in 2014 to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of women in the real estate industry who demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities, as well as exceptional commitment to their careers, their communities and the industry at large.
In nominating Pellegrino for the award, Gregg Jenner, senior regional manager of the Simon Companies and a past president of the Boston Chapter of IREM, noted “Linda has restructured, preserved and changed the lives of families living in more than 134 developments. She is responsible for over $1 billion of refinancing proceeds and the preservation and revitalization of housing developments throughout New England. Her work has greatly improved living conditions for so many.”
Pellegrino, of Danvers, joined Rockport Mortgage in 2002 and is responsible for the origination and structuring of HUD-insured mortgage loans, with a concentration in the recapitalization and preservation of affordable housing communities.
“Linda’s deep expertise in affordable housing and FHA financing is simply unmatched,” said Dan Lyons, managing partner of Rockport Mortgage, said in a prepared statement. “She is a role model and mentor to both women and men in our industry, and I am delighted that her passion and professionalism are being recognized by IREM.”
Pellegrino will be honored Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Liberty Hotel, Boston. For more information, visit www.iremboston.org
More information about Rockport Mortgage is available by calling 978-283-2038 or visiting www.rockportmortgage.com.
Essex Tech raises $68K for cottage
DANVERS — Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School has raised approximately $68,000 to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project.
The money, raised at the school’s Homecoming Gala in Oct. 19, will support the rebuilding of the Larkin Cottage, originally built in 1950 and named after Catherine Larkin, an alumnus and World War II nurse lieutenant who died in a plane crash in 1945.
The gala raised a $25,000 donation from the Essex Agricultural Society and some $43,000 in private donations. Essex Tech has raised approximately $250,000 through donations and grant funding toward its $1 million goal.
The new cottage will house an agricultural museum, learning center and community function space.
State on target for share of pot money
BOSTON — Massachusetts tax collectors are expecting to haul in between $93 million and $173 million in legal marijuana revenue this budget year and could collect as much as $189 million in the next budget year, Revenue Commissioner Christopher Harding told lawmakers Wednesday.
After collecting $22 million in state tax revenue from marijuana sales in fiscal 2019 — which included the first eight months of legal sales — Harding said marijuana revenues this fiscal year are “fairly close to” the expected range, which has a midpoint of $132.5 million. For the budget year that will begin in July, Harding said, the state can expect to see between $102 million and $189 million in pot tax revenue.
“We expect that revenues will continue to accelerate as retail outlets are licensed and open for business,” Harding told the Joint Ways and Means Committee at the annual consensus revenue hearing. “However, from a revenue perspective, the legal marijuana market is not yet fully developed, and uncertainty remains around the rate at which the market will grow and how prices will change over time, both of which will impact revenue patterns.”
Cannabis sales in Massachusetts are subject to a 10.75 percent excise tax and the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax, as well as a local tax of up to 3 percent. The Department of Revenue’s estimates include only the state share of those tax revenues.
— Colin A. Young, SHNS
