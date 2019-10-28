Business Briefcase

Carvalho named Coastwatch director
Environmental attorney Michael P. Carvalho has joined the board of directors of the nonprofit Salem Sound Coastwatch (SSCW).
. “We are excited to have Mike join SSCW’s Board, where he brings enormous experience and perspective that will advance SSCW’s mission as the organization enters its 30th year,” said Barbara Warren, SSCW’s executive director.
Carvalho, a Manchester resident, has more than 25 years of experience specializing in matters involving the federal Clean Water Act and environmental risk management. He is the past chairman of the National Council for Science and the Environment, where he recently represented the United Nations Environment Program for North America before the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.
“SSCW’s longstanding commitment to promoting awareness and understanding of environmental stewardship plays a critical role in leading healthier sea and shore. I am humbled to be part of that effort,” said Carvalho.
Salem Sound Coastwatch’s mission is to protect and improve the environmental quality of Salem Sound and its watershed.
Boutique hotel renting rooms in Rockport
ROCKPORT — A long-standing Rockport landmark has undergone extensive renovations and has officially reopened as the first boutique hotel in town.
The Addison Choate Boutique Hotel, 49 Broadway, offers seven guest-rooms including the Crowe’s Nest Suite, which offers views of Rockport Harbor. Each bedroom features original restored hardwood flooring, hand-woven rugs, new beds, mattresses and streaming flat-screen TVs. New marble bathrooms offer guests a spa-like retreat on their stay.
New owners Marshall and Courtney Tulley said the concept of Addison Choate is to offer guests the charm and personal touch of a historic inn with the modern amenities and elegance of a contemporary hotel.
“We’re so excited to be a part of the Rockport community, which has welcomed us with open arms,” said Marshall Tulley in a prepared statement. “We hope that this hotel can serve as an asset to the town and help showcase everything that this vibrant community has to offer.”
The Addison Choate is open year-round with rooms starting at $239 per night. Rooms may be booked directly at www.addisonchoate.com
