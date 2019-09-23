Business Briefcase

Chamber celebrating member service director
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house Wednesday, Sept. 25, to say thank you and goodbye to outgoing Member Services Director Barb Sienkiewicz, who is retiring.
The open house will run from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cape Ann Chamber office, 33 Commercial St. in Gloucester.
The open house will also be an opportunity to meet and welcome Olivia Perez-O’Dess, who will be taking over as member services director on Monday, Sept. 30.
Sienkiewicz joined the chamber team in early 2016 as office and front desk manager, before transitioning into the role of member services director last fall. She has also been the key coordinator for the Cape Ann license plate driver and has played a critical role in support of chamber auctions throughout her tenure.
In retirement, Sienkiewicz said she will spend more time with her husband, Steve, and daughters in San Antonio and Seattle and a new granddaughter.
A climber, she also plans to find some new mountains, having already summited all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-plus feet peaks on her weekend hikes.
Wine shop offering fall events
Staff at Savour Wine and Cheese, 76 Prospect St. in Gloucester, are gearing up for fall season. These events are planned:
Wine and cheese tastings will be offered Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. A $5 donation is requested which will benefit a local charity to be announced each week.
A wine class series, “Become a Wine Expert,” led by shop owner Kathleen P. Morgan will run Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through October. The five-series, beginning Oct. 3, cost $250 and includes wines to taste, a 100-page notebook and a food-and wine pairing dinner at the end. Class is limited to 12.
A wine dinner, focusing on Campagnia region of Italy with native Italian wine expert Ciro Pirone and food from chef Matt Beach. The dinner will be Sunday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
A grand tasting, featuring more than 80 wines, will be offered Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m.
More information on these events or registration for the wine class is available by contacting Morgan or Courtney Hale at 978-282-1455, or visiting www.shop.savourwineandcheese.com/5-Part-Wine-Series-2046.htm.
Chamber now selling $25K Game tickets
Tickets are now on sale the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual $25,000 Game.
Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis at the chamber office at 33 Commercial St. in Gloucester and are $100 each. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Each ticket admits the ticket holder and one guest to festivities and a light dinner on Oct. 3, when the winners will be announced.
Grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $5,000, and third is $2,500. Six fourth prize-winners will get $1,000 each, and $500 will go to each of three fifth prize-winners.
The announcement event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. in Gloucester. The evening will also feature a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and much more.
Tickets may be reserved by visiting the Cape Ann Chamber or calling (978) 283-1601. More information can also be found on capeannchamber.com.
