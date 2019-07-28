Eye doctor expands hours
Dr. Lyudmila Sutherland is expanding her office hours to five days a week, including Saturdays, at Ocean Eye Care , 127 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester.
Sutherland provides comprehensive eye care at Ocean Optical, specializing in complete eye exams, eyeglasses and contact lens prescriptions, ocular health evaluations, and dry eye management.
Most insurances are accepted, including many vision plans through the open access network. Appointments may be booked by contacting Ocean Optical at 978-283-0650 or oceaneyecare@gmail.com.
Healing circle offered
Ayurveda Wellness Healing, 25C Lexington Ave, in Gloucester is hosting a tong ren healing class for general healing on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. The class is open to anyone who wishes to participate to come and join and learn more about tong ren.
Tong ren is based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi,” the subtle bioelectricity needed to maintain the health of every cell and organ in the body. Tong ren seeks to release these blockages.
No experience is required and the class is free, however a donation of $10 is suggested to help maintain the class space. For more information please call Ayurveda Wellness Healing at 978-852-0066 or email at info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com
seARTS offers on-line catalog
The Society for the Encouragement of the Arts (seARTS) is offering an on-line catalog of juried art works available for sale for its signature Art on the Rocks program.
Just visit this link for a downloadable PDF: bit.ly/artcatalog
You’ll see landscapes, seascapes, nocturnes and still lifes in a variety of media, including watercolor, oils, pastels, digital drawing and photography, by Andrew Anderson-Bell, Joan Bediz, Ted Bidwell, Matt Cegelis, Michele Champion, Kathleen Chrzanowski, Katherine Coakley, Melissa Cox, Jeff Crawford, Rob Diebboll, Kristine Fisher, Anita Freeman, Larry Grob, Marion Hall, Olga Hayes, Clare Higgins, Kirk Larsen, Nancy LeGendre, Patricia McCarthy, Jim Murphy, Karen Nastuk, Mary Rose O’Connell, Michael Oleksiw, David Piemonte, Mary Rhinelander, Judy Robinson-Cox, Deb Schradieck, Debbie Shirley, Debbie Shirley, and Marny Williams.
All works are for sale at Bass Rocks Golf Club, 34 Beach Road, Gloucester, through June 12, 2020. To see any work in person and discuss a purchase, just call Club Manager Peter Hood, for an appointment: 978-283-1866, ext. 7.
Giving
Connolly Brothers, a general contractor, and GraVoc Associates, a technology consulting firm, partnered last month on a Build A Bed project at the Connolly Brothers offices in Beverly to support A Bed for Every Child. For a $250 donation, teams are given materials to build a bed for a needy child. Connolly Brothers and GraVoc secured sponsorships to cover the cost of 61 beds. The newly built bed frames will be delivered to children in need, along with a new twin mattress and bedding. Children in Gloucester, Lynn, Nahant, Beverly, Danvers, Salem, Saugus, and Peabody will receive the beds.
Send us your business news
Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
