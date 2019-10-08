HomeGoods open at Gloucester Crossing

HomeGoods opened an approximately 19,017-square-foot store at 350 Gloucester Crossing on Sunday.

HomeGoods provides an ever-changing selection of merchandise generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers’ regular prices on comparable merchandise.

“With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values,” said John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods, in a prepared statement. “We are happy to provide Gloucester with a local HomeGoods.”

HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.

HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions at the Gloucester store.

Hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chamber announces $25K game winners

The Cape Ann Chamber $25,000 Game was a big success. It was a full house at the Gloucester House Restaurant for an exciting event filled with great food, door prizes, raffle prizes and many happy winners! Below is the breakdown of winning tickets.

Winner List

1st Prize Winner ($10,000): Ticket #313, Steve LeBlanc

2nd Prize Winner ($5,000): Ticket #463, Michael Sullivan

3rd Prize Winner ($2,500): Ticket #359, Ken Hecht

4th Prize Winners ($1,000): Ticket #318, Salvatore DeCaro

Ticket #341, Christopher Pramas

Ticket #51, Michael Costello

Ticket #209, Ray Falite

Ticket #460, Melinda S. Russo

Ticket #89, Maureen Perkins

5th Prize Winners ($500):

Ticket #104, Kate Lufkin

Ticket #4, Gail Churchill

Ticket #173, Arlene Taliadoros

