Editor's note: This is part of an occasional series on local businesses and how they weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Cape Ann, many businesses either moved to Zoom or shut down to ride out the nasty storm.
But Essex resident Jessica Yurwitz and her artists of Slow River Studio simply went outside to paint the clouds.
Yurwitz runs the studio in a quaint yellow cottage aptly named “The Yellow Cottage” in Essex at 57 Eastern Ave. But unlike most studios that house classes mainly for children, Yurwitz focuses on providing adults the chance to grab a brush, choose a color, and paint.
“Prior to COVID, my drawing classes were here. But when the virus hit we couldn’t stay,” she explained. “So we just went outside.”
A believer that everyone can develop artistic talent with expert instruction, Yurwitz truly sees the best in people.
“One of the things that I love about this work is exposing adults to the possibility that they can be an artist,” she said. “Most people have the idea or the conception that artistic talent is given to a select few at birth and that if you weren’t blessed by the fairies with the little star on your head, you wouldn't get to do it.”
“Sometimes adults have a fixed mindset … they don’t understand that they can adopt a growth mindset which means you can develop those skills,” Yurwitz said.
When she was 19, Yurwitz quit art because she thought she "sucked."
“It was really unfortunate,” she said. “I wish that I had a me to hold my hand and say that I don’t suck and that I should keep going.”
“I provide that hand to my students here,” Yurwitz said, looking around the space where she has fostered community and growth for those ages 16 to 90 for three years.
As the studio navigated the constantly changing regulations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Yurwitz had some classes online and provided painting classes en plein air.
Slow River artists painted at a number of Greenbelt’s natures preserves on Cape Ann, including the Cox Reservation in Essex and Tompson Street Reservation in Gloucester, as well as at Cogswell’s Grant and Town Hall in Essex and other places.
“We have been really happy to have them classes at Greenbelt properties,” Cathy Lanois of Greenbelt said. “It is more exciting for us because the more people get to know the properties and explore them the better. That is a large part of what we do.”
Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, champions land conservation, working to conserve farmland, wildlife habitat and scenic landscapes throughout the region.
Yurwitz said the opportunity to paint outside at the Greenbelt locations has opened the eyes of students to not only see their skill set, but also explore the great green beyond.
"The biggest beneficiary has been the public," she said. "You get to see these places and one of the things I hear a lot is people saying that they never knew these trails were here."
And while students may be coming back into the classroom soon, Yurwitz is still planning to host en plein air painting and sketching classes.
To learn more Slow River Studio, visit https://www.slowriverstudio.com/
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.