BOSTON – As the economy increasingly shuts down, the state and federal governments are tossing lifelines to businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to help them stay afloat, but business leaders say more is needed.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Association approved disaster declaration for the state requested by Gov. Charlie Baker, paving the way for low-interest federal loans to qualifying businesses and nonprofits. Businesses may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses, the agency said.
Baker has also set up a $10 million emergency loan program that will provide capital up to $75,000 to businesses with under 50 full- and part-time employees, including nonprofits. The loans, which will be administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, are immediately available to eligible businesses with no payments due for the first six months.
Businesses across the state are struggling to figure how to survive amid the aggressive steps taken by the Baker administration to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious virus. Some have been ordered to close by the state government. Others are shutting down out of concern for employees and customers, or because business has totally dried up.
“Small businesses want to make sure their workers and customers are safe first, but they’re also very concerned about what this is going to mean for their businesses going forward,” said Christopher Carlozzi, Massachusetts state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. “Many of them are going to be struggling to survive in coming weeks.
Small, family-owned businesses, which lack the cash reserves and credit that’s available to larger companies, are even more vulnerable to disasters, he said.
While loans help, small business owners with debts and little or no revenue due to closures will struggle to make loan payments, Carlozzi said.
Added help
In Congress, some lawmakers want to waive payments on SBA disaster loans for six months and provide other financial support for small businesses owners.
“Small businesses are facing immense challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, one the the bill’s primary sponsors. “This bill would provide them some relief by allowing them to temporarily forego repaying SBA loans.”
On Wednesday, the SBA also approved a disaster declaration for New Hampshire, which as of Thursday had reported nearly 40 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
North Shore Chamber of Commerce President Bob Bradford said the economic fallout of the virus “is much worse than anyone realizes.”
“Everyone is suffering greatly at this point,” he said. “We’re talking about a complete shutdown of business across nearly every industry.”
He said the loans will help as “a stop-gap” but the state’s business community will need more comprehensive help to get back on its feet.
“People need to get back to work, but that’s not possible right now,” Bradford said. “So we welcome anything the state can do to lessen the burden on businesses and help them whether these hard times.”
Earlier this week, a coalition of business groups -- including Associated Industries of Massachusetts -- issued a statement saying it welcomed efforts by the state and local governments to help business owners but that “additional solutions are urgently needed” to help them survive.
“No industry is immune to the impacts of this crisis,” the group said. “Hundreds of thousands of families in the commonwealth are experiencing its negative effects or bracing for what is to come.”
Jobless claims
On Wednesday, the Baker administration announced tax relief measures for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, with a focus on the restaurant and hospitality industries.
Under the changes, which were set to go into effect on Friday, businesses that paid less than $150,000 in regular sales-plus-meals taxes as of Feb. 29, 2020 will be eligible for relief from sales and meals taxes. Business that paid less than $150,000 in hotel room occupancy taxes as of that date will be eligible for relief from occupancy taxes.
Meanwhile, state officials are bracing for a surge of unemployed workers who’ve been laid off in recent days following aggressive precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, the state received nearly 20,000 claims for unemployment benefits, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The state has relaxed rules on benefits to cover more people, and it deployed additional staff to process an anticipated deluge of claims.
The surge followed Baker’s decision to expand virus restrictions by banning eating inside bars and restaurants, and halting any gatherings of more than 25 people.
Baker said the aggressive steps are needed “to protect the health and safety of residents” and prevent the state’s health care system from becoming overwhelmed with sick people.
“There’s no question that everybody is feeling the impact of the coronavirus, and it has been tremendously disruptive to our lives,” Baker told reporters at a briefing this week. “But I think it’s important to remember why: The public health officials believe if we take serious actions now, we can prevent the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable.”
Applicants for the SBA loans can apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or call the agency at (800) 659-2955.
Details about the state’s $10 million emergency loan program can be found here: https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.