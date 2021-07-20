If you lead a local business or organization, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you.
The chamber is undertaking a strategic planning process to improve programming to better serve its members. An important part of the process is to hear from businesses or organizations regarding the importance and effectiveness of the chamber
The chamber has been asking its members to take a few minutes to complete a short questionnaire. The survey closes as the end of the day Wednesday. It can be found at https://bit.ly/3zbPv1w
The results will help guide the chamber's plan to strengthen its role and performance on behalf of members, while also helping address economic, educational and cultural needs of Greater Cape Ann.
Completion of the questionnaire will also enter you into a raffle for a $100 Cape Ann Gift Check.