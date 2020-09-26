ESSEX — A new business in town will host a vintage open market on Saturday.
The In Home Design Center, 117 Eastern Ave., will offer furnishing pieces for sale outdoors during a “Vintage Open Market” this Saturday Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’ll be an opportunity for people to look at the pieces we have to offer and learn who we are and what we’re doing,” owner Anna Hardy said last week. “We’ll have a lot of furnishings outside.”
Social distancing and masks will be required at the event. For those who’d like to stay home, In Home Design Center’s furnishings are available to view at Vintage Bazaar New England’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/thevintagebazaar.
Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27, at the same time and place.