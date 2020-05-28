Contractors replacing sidewalks on Rogers Street hit a gas line with a backhoe outside Cape Ann Brewery on Thursday morning, causing a leak.
Deputy Fire Chief Tom LoGrande said gas did not enter any of the surrounding buildings. There were no reported injuries or medical transports from the scene.
Gloucester police and firefighters were dispatched to the site of the leak at 9:57 a.m., according to the police report on the incident. Traffic was closed off on Rogers Street from Tally’s Corner to Hancock Street while National Grid gas crews worked to fix the pipe. Many of the buildings in the West End and Rogers Street lost gas service.
As a result of the break, the Gloucester Fire Department evacuated approximately 15 people from the mixed-use property at 17 Rogers St. Cape Ann Brewery, 11 Rogers St., was closed at the time of the break.
"It was done as a precaution due to the proximity of leak and volume of gas," LoGrande said. "In case they were doing work and something went wrong, we could be dealing with a huge fire ball bursting from the ground."
Luckily, such a disaster did not happen. The Fire Department left the scene around 11:30 a.m. after the leak was contained, and the road was reopened to traffic shortly after.
A representative for National Grid said its crews would be working to fix the pipe "into the early evening."
Contractors on site declined to comment for this story.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.