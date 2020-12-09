Businesses in Gloucester will be allowed to temporarily add seating outside through the winter of next year.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to extend a temporary zoning ordinance that will allow continued outdoor use — including seating, displays, or takeout — on public or private sidewalks, in parking spaces, or in parking lots through Dec. 31, 2021, as well as give additional businesses the opportunity to utilize their outdoor space in the spring if they so choose.
The ordinance goes on to explain that any of these structures shall not remain in streets or public spaces beyond Nov. 30 of any calendar year. Those on private property may remain on the site or in use until Dec. 31, 2021 — unless otherwise permitted by law.
All of this will be allowed without requiring a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals or the City Council, or approval of the Planning Board. All other codes, requirements and permissions will remain in effect.
"This is so we can be prepared and have a more thoughtful approach in the spring," Community Development Director Jill Cahill said on Tuesday night.
The goal of the temporary ordinance, Cahill explained in a letter to the council, is to continue to help businesses adapt to the restrictions associated with stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus and minimizing the economic impacts of the restrictions.
The council had passed the original temporary zoning ordinance this past spring to help businesses weather the pandemic. And "it went very well," according to Cahill.
"We did not receive complaints for the most part, which is great news," she said.
Now with it extended into next year, businesses can be assured they will have additional space to invite more visitors in a safe and effective way.
"This is a very smart move and very creative move," Councilor Jen Holmgren said of the extension.
Councilor Val Gilman agreed.
"Changing some of these dates, we are now prepared if the pandemic lasts through the spring," she said.
At the same time as the city is prolonging outdoor seating to support local establishments, however, the state is tightening restrictions again due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that the state will return to Phase 3, Step 1 of the state's reopening plans.
"Significantly more people are suffering from severe COVID-related illnesses, and this sharp increase is putting a strain on our health care system and our frontline health care workers," Baker said at a briefing on Tuesday.
Under these revised regulations, some entertainment venues will be closed and capacity for most businesses will be reduced to 40%. Restaurants will be required to reduce table sizes from 10 to six per party and set a 90-miute limit on dining.
The new state regulations will go into effect on Sunday, Dec. 13.
"Let's plan for the worst and pray for the best," said Councilor Steve LeBlanc.
