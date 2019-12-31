Here are some business stories that caught our eye in 2019 on the North Shore.
What’s new in food scene
Foodies in search of some good eats and New England-style casual dining, drinks and local produce no longer had to trek to Boston in 2019. These new eateries not only arrived featuring various cuisines, but interesting backstories of their owners.
Frank, Beverly
On Beverly’s Rantoul Street, just in front of the new MBTA Commuter Rail garage, renowned chef Frank McClelland, who owned and operated L’Espalier in Boston’s Back Bay for 30 years, opened Frank — a new scratch-kitchen restaurant, bar, cafe and on-site market.
The restaurant at 112 Rantoul St. is a mix of “industrial meets farmhouse chic,” said McClelland’s wife, Heather. The farm-to-table eatery sources its ingredients from local farms such as First Light Farm in Hamilton, Babylon Farm in Ipswich, Teltane Farm in Maine and his family farm in Essex, with a menu that rotates with the seasons. In the fall, McClelland was dishing up cauliflower mac and cheese, sweet potato agnolotti, and smoke-roasted eggplant dip with warm olives.
John’s Bar and Grill, Beverly
Veteran restaurateur John Rushi, 49, recently opened John’s Bar and Grill at 392 Cabot St. in Beverly (i the former location of The Wild Horse). John’s serves up homemade American, Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. The 130-seat restaurant opened this summer for breakfast and lunch, and it recently announced the addition of a 13-seat bar and dinner menu. Rushi, a native of Albania who lived in northern Greece for several years, has worked at various places including Brother’s Restaurant and Deli in Beverly and Brothers Kouzina in Peabody. Menu items include the popular gyro plate entree served in a warm pita with diced tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce.
“If you come here, you leave full and happy,” said Rushi. “We just try, that’s all you can do — do the best you can and keep trying.”
Po’ Boys and Pies, Salem
At 101 Lafayette St. in Salem, owner and chef Todd Bekesha, 33, has made his Po’ Boys and Pies pop-up permanent. The to-go location has no seats, but customers can linger over their Po’ Boys at the metal standup counter welded by a friend. Bekesha honed his Southern style of cooking while working in New Orleans kitchens for eight years. His specialty sandwich originated in Louisiana, and it starts with a hearty serving of fried seafood or roast beef on French-style bread and is topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and pickles. Bekesha, the former executive chef at Smokin’ Betty’s BBQ in Salem until it closed last year, is again serving up his creative twists on Southern comfort food. It’s also as fresh as possible, with a friend in New Orleans catching catfish and delivering the fish to him by midnight or early the next day. Many may know Bekesha’s story because last December, the community came together at Opus on Washington Street in Salem for a fundraiser that helped him pay for a kidney transplant.
More places to eat...
Other new dining options include Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar and Hop + Grind at the Northshore Mall. On Enon Street in Beverly, REV Kitchen & Bar has transformed the spot previously home to Italian-inspired eatery Evviva Cucina, and it did so with the same staff and management team.
Berkshire Wind brings clean power to the North Shore
The construction of two new wind turbines on top of Brodie Mountain in the Berkshires in 2019 meant a source of clean and predictable power for nearly 3,000 homes on the North Shore.
The two new turbines were part of the Berkshire Wind Power Project, the state’s second-largest wind farm. Turns out, three local light plants in Peabody, Marblehead and Ipswich have significant ownership shares of the wind farm. While the power generated by the turbines goes into the grid, given the local municipal utilities ownership shares, it produces enough power to light 2,870 homes in Peabody, South Lynnfield (which are both served by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant), Marblehead and Ipswich.
The three local light plants were among 14 municipal electric utilities that participated in the first phase of Berkshire Wind, which began operation in 2011 with 10 turbines. They were among another 10 municipal utilities that decided to take part in Phase II, which added two more efficient turbines that both reached commercial operation in November. The wind farm is capable of generating nearly 20 megawatts of power.
The wind farm is owned by the Berkshire Wind Power Cooperative Corp., which is made up of 17 nonprofit entities: The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company and 16 light plants. MMWEC operates the wind farm, manages its output and coordinates its operation with the regional power grid.
“Customers of participating (light plants) benefit by being served by a municipal utility participating in a carbon-free project such as Berkshire Wind,” said Kate Roy, a spokesperson for MMWEC.
Turns out, PMLP has one of the largest ownership shares in the overall project, representing about 20% of the wind farm. That translates into approximately 3.7 megawatts, enough to light about 1,486 homes.
A fond farewell to some venerable bookstores in Newburyport, Marblehead
After 47 years at the corner of State and Pleasant streets, The Book Rack bookstore in Newburyport shut down in September.
Book Rack owner John Hugo, also the owner of the Spirit of ‘76 Bookstore in Marblehead, said in a press release a few months ago that the store at 52 State St. was closing because of declining sales and changing reading habits. The store opened in 1972. Hugo said in the press release that six years ago the bookstore downsized and combined spaces with the Atomic Cafe, which is now the Coffee Factory, at 56 State St. The online retail giant Amazon proved formidable competition for the corner bookstore, he said.
Then, sometime after the Christmas holiday, the Spirit of ‘76 Bookstore in Marblehead closed after 54 years. This bookstore was started in 1965 by Robert W. Hugo, the father of owner John Hugo. A few years later, it moved to a larger location at the corner of Pleasant and School streets, in a building known as the Rechabite Block.
In an email on Saturday, Hugo said: “With much dismay the Spirit of ‘76 Bookstore after 54 years in Marblehead has made the hard decision to close its doors. Sales have been in decline for the past three years as Amazon and digital books take a larger and larger market share. But with more events, different inventory levels, and reduced space the Spirit of ‘76 was able to continue to survive. However, from December 2018 thru December 2019 the bookstore lost more than 40% of sales. People read less in today’s fast paced social media and Netflix world and those that do read have taken their purchases largely to Amazon for its cost and convenience. The Bookstore cannot meet the fixed costs any longer doing one third of the volume it did in the pre-Amazon era. The Hugo Family will continue to operate its other two stores in Andover. Keep reading and keep shopping locally.”
Local businesses feel pinch of government shutdown
Beverly resident Geoff Baekey, managing director of Peabody-based CHM Government Services, said in January government contracts are his “bread and butter.” His company helps federal agencies such as the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management manage their commercial services and hospitality needs, such as the running of hotels, restaurants, retail and recreational services and facilities. But a long, partial government shutdown from Dec. 22 to Jan. 25, over an impasse for funding of the border wall, impacted some businesses and nonprofits that do business with the federal government. At Bridgewell, a nonprofit social and human services agency based in Peabody, interim CEO Chris Tuttle said back in January the biggest issue at the time was the organization’s contracts with the Department of Housing and Urban Development for subsidized housing. One of those contracts, for a subsidy for five people, was ending and Tuttle said the agency would make up the difference.“No one is going homeless, no one will be displaced,” he said at the time, adding that if the shutdown had continued and more HUD contracts ran out, it would have become burdensome for the nonprofit.
At the end of last January, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that “the partial shutdown delayed $18 billion in federal spending and suspended some federal services.” The CBO estimated it lowered the projected level of the real GDP by $8 billion or 0.2%.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2673, by email at eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
