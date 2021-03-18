Buyer in wings for brew pub

The site of a beloved watering hole for locals and tourists may have a new owner just in time for summer.
The Cape Ann Brewing Company & Brew Pub building at 9-11 Rogers St. is under agreement to be sold, J Barrett & Company Realtor Ann Olivo confirmed on Thursday. The agency hope to close the deal with the new owner by the end of the month.
The name of the potential new owner was not released to the Times.
Up until late January, Cape Ann Brewing Company & Brew Pub had been serving up burgers and beers harborside. Owner Jeremy Goldberg made the decision to close the business due to the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The brewery had been open since 2011.
The space had seen the celebration of birthdays, marriage proposals, election wins, and good days out on its waterside deck.
J Barrett Realty has the .41 acre property priced at $1.9 million.
