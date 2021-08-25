Gloucester business owners should take note of a new city regulation that manages BYOB policy at local establishments.
The City Council amended a city ordinance on Tuesday to allow patrons to bring their own bottle (BYOB) to enjoy with meals if the restaurant has the proper paperwork.
Prior to Tuesday's amendment, Gloucester did not have regulations for BYOB and therefore it was legal for patrons to bring their own liquor into establishments. Now, restaurant owners must do a little more paperwork before they can allow BYOB on their property.
“We are not asking people to jump through hoops,” City Council president Steve LeBlanc said Tuesday night. “We are not asking them to put this burden on their business. It just allows them to have alcohol be consumed in their business with rules.”
“It holds accountability to the business and to the city,” he added. “I think this is good all around.”
The regulation allows patrons to bring alcoholic beverages for their personal consumption into an establishment holding a common victualler's license that is compliant with state laws, promotes the responsible use of alcohol by adults, and protects the health and safety of the inhabitants of Gloucester. The establishment must also have acquired a city BYOB permit.
This BYOB permit will be:
Only available for establishments that provide meals and have been issued a common victualler’s license.
Only issued in the name of the manager and will not be transferred without prior approval of the board.
Only applicable to malt beverages and wine; patrons are not permitted to carry in hard liquors.
Alcoholic beverages may only be consumed between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday by patrons seated at a table with a meal being served by the permit holder. Buffet arrangements are acceptable provided that the food and beverages are consumed only at a dining table.
According to the regulation, after an establishment has acquired a BYOB permit from the Licensing Board, all alcoholic beverages brought to the premises must be in unopened containers, and no alcoholic beverages may be purchased or provided from the establishment or within the premises.
The new rules had been recommended by the City Council’s Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee and drafted by the Licensing Board.
“At the end of the day, hopefully it will prevent Chief (Ed) Conley and his troops from having an issue with the public because things will be spelled out very, very well,” said Councilor Barry Pett, referring to city police.
