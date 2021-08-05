Gloucester restaurants that allow customers to bring their own beer and wine may face new city regulations.
Local establishments that have acquired specific permits would be allowed to have patrons bring their own bottle (BYOB) to enjoy with meals under new rules recommended by the City Council's Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee.
"It has been a long time in the making," Licensing Board Chair Melissa Teixeira Prince said of the proposal, which has been in the works since 2019.
The proposed regulation allows patrons to bring alcoholic beverages for their personal consumption into an establishment holding a common victualler license that is compliant with laws of the Commonwealth, promotes the responsible use of alcohol by adults, and protects the health and safety of the inhabitants of Gloucester. The establishment must also have acquired a city BYOB permit .
This BYOB permit, according to the Licensing Board's draft, is:
Only available for establishments that provide meals and have been issued a common victualler’s license.
Only issued in the name of the manager and will not be transferred without prior approval of the board.
Only applies to malt beverages and wine; patrons are not permitted to carry in hard liquors.
Alcoholic beverages may only be consumed between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday by patrons seated at a table with a meal being served by the permittee. Buffet arrangements are acceptable provided that the food and beverages are consumed only at a dining table.
According to the drafted regulation, after an establishment has acquired a BYOB permit from the Licensing Board, all alcoholic beverages brought to the premises must be in previously unopened containers, and no alcoholic beverages may be purchased or provided from the establishment or within the premises.
The decision to change the ordinance came after city officials realized that because Gloucester did not have regulations for BYOB, it was legal for patrons to bring their own liquor into establishments.
“This raises a number of concerns,” said Chip Payson, the city's general council. “Most specifically, if that is the presumption, there are no rules or regulations behind it.”
The Licensing Board determined that BYOB should be legal, but only under certain circumstances with certain approvals.
Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley backed up the work of Payson and the Licensing Board, explaining that "When things are comprehensive and well-defined, it is easier for us to enforce."
The drafted regulation, Payson said, is based off of examples from Boston, Springfield, Amherst, Weston, and Greenfield.
