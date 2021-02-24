Cabaret to raise money for 'Squam hall roof

This year’s annual winter cabaret presented by the Annisquam Village Players has a lofty cause.
With its usual humor and goodwill, the theater group plans to bring the roof down with “Raze the Roof Cabaret.” The fundraiser will benefit the roof restoration of the treasured Annisquam Village Hall, which was constructed around 1828.
“This year, our cabaret is virtual because of the pandemic, and this year’s lineup features our usual incredible talent,” director Terry Sands said.
The show will be broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. on YouTube, with details and donation links available at annisquamvillageplayers.com.
“The Village Hall is central to everything that happens in Annisquam, including weddings, funerals, theater, meetings, parties, the home of every organization in the village,” Sands said. “And to make this an even more special event, we will donate all monies collected to the roof restoration as the (association) embarks upon its redo of our beloved Village Hall.”
The historic hall has a colorful past and has sheltered a sail loft, various stores, a local post office, library, the Leonard Club and many social organizations.
“Its owners have altered it, enlarged it, changed some of its windows and many of its doors,” reads a letter shared with community organizations. “It is always just there, sort of like Squam Rock. After serving the village for nearly 200 years, it needs some help from the village.”