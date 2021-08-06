We here at the writing desk are trying to catch our breath after racing up a mountain or two.
While we take a breather, catch a nap in our hammock and down a few bottles of water, we would love to hear your tales from the trails.
Do you have a heroic narrative of bravery, curiosity or just a really cool rock while frolicking in the wooded expanse of Cape Ann or beyond?
Or penned a poem that transcends readers to where seas and shores meet?
Or created a painting, drawing or photograph that blows the sails of the Schooner Thomas E. Lannon all the way to the Pacific?
Not the most prolific writer, but still have a tale to tell? Give us a hoot and a holler at 978-675-2705.
Trust me: Any hoots, howls, growls, caws or hisses are better than crickets.
*Chirp chirp*
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
CALL OF THE WILD
Send us your ponderings, pictures, and poems relating to your experience exploring the woods for a chance to be featured in the paper.
All ages of humans and canines are welcome to submit.
Deadline for submission: Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11:57 p.m.