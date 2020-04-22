Despite being separated during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gloucester residents are being encouraged to virtually come together to share memories of their hometown.
Gloucester Celebration Corporation, which is organizing Gloucester's 400th anniversary celebration, will host an online public meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. as part of its The 400 Stories Project. The project is an initiative to collect stories from Gloucester residents for the city's quadricentennial in 2023.
"Think for a moment," urged former Mayor Bruce Tobey, tri-chairperson of the Gloucester400. "How many of us have friends, family, and neighbors whose stories deserve to be told and retold? So, at this time, when we have a chance to reflect more deeply and often on those we've known and respected, we hope Gloucester residents will tell us more of the stories of our people."
The project seeks to commemorate the rich diversity, strength of character, and unique accomplishments — large or small — that have connected the people of Gloucester today and across the centuries.
For those looking for guidance in formulating the story they want to share, an online public meeting hosted by Gloucester Celebration Corporation in collaboration with Endicott College's Center for Oral History will provide that platform.
Christine Armstrong of the Gloucester400 team said the meeting will focus on "training people on the best practices of how to interview."
Endicott's professor of politics and international studies Dr. Michael Kilburn and assistant professor of broadcast and digital journalism Dr. Lara Salahi will co-lead the project by running the workshops.
The meetings had initially been planned to take place in person, but the team is hopeful that a change of pace may give people space for reflection and productivity.
"This time has has given us more opportunities to reminisce about friends, loved ones, and the unforgettable characters who have shaped our lives, history, and future," Tobey said. "We are committed to uncovering, preserving, and commemorating the city's history through accounts of the lives of its people."
Residents who would like to contribute a story but are unable to record it or write about it, can contact the Gloucester400 team at gloucester400@gmail.com or by mail to Gloucester400, P.O. Box 603, Gloucester MA 01930, for assistance.
More information about the Gloucester400 celebration may be found at gloucesterMA400.org
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
If you tune-in:
What: Online public meeting providing guidance on collecting, interviewing and submitting stories about Gloucester people for the city's 400th anniversary celebration
When: Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m.
Where: Zoom with meeting ID 811 9817 0443 and password 069561, or or attend the Facebook Live event available via the Gloucester400 Facebook page.
------
What makes a good Gloucester story?
Gloucester400 welcomes factual stories about the city and its people.
Whether a narrative or vignettes, these stories can be found everywhere; from the men, women, and children who shaped our history to present-day accounts of individuals and groups whose contributions to our everyday lives come from the arts, education, industry, traditions, families, and neighborhoods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.