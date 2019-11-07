The Harbor Village affordable housing project on Main Street is one of eight projects across the state to receive grants from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center to support energy-efficient construction of affordable housing.
The project received $120,000 to help build 30 affordable apartments at 206 Main St. to earnestly begin addressing the city's critical shortage of affordable housing. It is being developed at the site of the former Cameron's Restaurant by Action Inc. and the North Shore Community Development Coalition.
Construction, which is expected to take about 14 months, is expected to begin in early 2020. Initially, the developers had hoped to begin construction in 2018, but missed several funding cycles while it awaited city approval.
The $120,000 is part of $1.73 million the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker is parceling out to support construction of 540 energy-efficient affordable housing units in Gloucester and five other communities. The money specifically will be used to provide energy savings and improve indoor air quality.
The Harbor Village project will include efficient heat pumps for heating and cooling.
"Massachusetts is proud to lead the nation in energy efficiency, which helps to reduce energy use and cut greenhouse gas emissions, which in turn promote cost savings for residents and businesses," Baker said in a statement. "By embracing innovative design to maximize efficiency we can provide quality housing solutions for residents while reducing carbon emissions."
In July, the Baker administration also announced it would provide $80 million in subsidies and $38 million in tax credits to 28 affordable housing and mixed-use projects throughout the state — including Harbor Village.
The project, which is piece in the puzzle for revitalizing the eastern end of Main Street, calls for a four-story building that will include 10 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units. It also includes plans for 30 parking spaces, a property management office, a small gallery space and storage for bicycles.
The two nonprofits purchased the property for $975,000 in 2015. The city Zoning Board of Appeals approved the project in 2016.
