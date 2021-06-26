Since the North Shore Cancer WALK began 31 years ago, Samantha Bouchard and her family have been eager participants.
But little did Bouchard know that she would be benefiting from the generous donations personally.
One Sunday, Bouchard felt a small lump on her neck. By that Wednesday, the then-25-year-old Gloucester resident had a lump that had taken over the left side of her neck.
Doctors confirmed it was a tumor that had taken over both sides of her neck and was in her lungs. Just a week later, she had a port installed and went to her first chemo treatment.
It was Bouchard versus Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Bouchard emphasized that people need to make sure they are going to their doctor's regularly.
"I was only 25 years old when this happened to me,” she said.
Her family, whom Bouchard said were “extremely supportive” throughout the journey, also own Bouchard Auto Repair in Salem.
She explained that her parents, brother, and grandmother would join her for treatment and support her every step of the way.
They even formed the walking team “Sammy’s Super Heroes.”
Five years later, near the anniversary of her last chemo treatment, Bouchard, 30, is cancer-free and is eager to share encouragement and hope for those going through cancer treatment.
“Whenever I hear of someone who has been affected by cancer, I want to reach out to them and tell them not to get consumed by their own thoughts as it makes it worse,” she said.
And what better way to do that than continue to spread the word about this year’s North Shore Cancer WALK.
“It has always been something special to my family,” said Bouchard.
The WALK raises funds that will be used to continue providing important services at Mass General/North Shore Cancer Center, including genetic counseling, clinical trials, palliative care, support groups, nutrition and wellness services such as acupuncture, massage and Reiki.
Funds will also go to support the use of “cold caps,” which help in the prevention of chemotherapy hair loss and the purchase of a sophisticated scope to provide superior magnification for complex oncology surgeries at Salem Hospital.
In past years, the fundraiser has taken place in person with lots of fanfare and collegiality.
But, with the coronavirus pandemic still present, the organization has chosen to do a virtual walk where people can participate at any time.
Community members are asked to register at www.northshorecancerwalk.org. From there, they can join a team or make a donation.
There is no minimum fundraising requirement to participate in the WALK, but people are encouraged to set a $100 minimum goal.
Questions about the WALK can be directed to 866-296-6900 or email cancerwalk@partners.org.
