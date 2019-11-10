Cape Ann Lanes treated local seniors to candlepins and coffee last week.
On Veterans Day, all veterans bowl free from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Gloucester Avenue bowling alley, which is a veteran-owned business. Co-owner Nicolas Pszenny was a sergeant in U.S. Marine Corps.
“This is just a small token of our appreciation on a day meant to honor veterans’ service,” the owners said on Facebook.
Veterans just need to show their ID at the front desk when they arrive.
The lanes hosted a Senior Bowling Day, offering free candlepin bowling, shoe rentals, coffee and treats, on Wednesday.
A co-ed senior bowling league kicked off its 12-week season at the lanes on Thursday. The league meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays through Jan. 23. Cost is $15 each week for three strings of bowling, shoe rentals, free coffee and treats. There will be a banquet with cash prizes at the end of the league. All skill levels are welcome and it will be a 100% handicap league with teams of four. Individuals and full teams welcome.
Seniors interested in joining the league may register by contacting Cape Ann Lanes at 978-283-9753 or caitlin@capeannlanes.com.
