When the Newman family purchased the defunct Boston Smoke Shop at 184 Washington St., they had hopes of opening a new candy store on Valentine's Day.
Then the novel coronavirus hit and the Newmans decided to hold off on opening Crystal Cottage Candies & More until things subsided.
So while they waited for a clear go-ahead from the city, co-owners Joanna Newman and her brother Chuck Newman cleaned, ordered candies, found a chef, finalized new permits that were in compliance with developed COVD-19 regulations, and cleaned some more.
"You can go to any store in the city and if you find a place cleaner than this, let me know," Chuck Newman said, pointing to the newly swept floors and glass cases that held caramel clusters and pineapple bark.
After five months of navigating the effects of COVID-19 with the rest of the city, Crystal Cottage Candies & More will be opening its doors on Wednesday, June 17, for the community to taste its sweet treats and savory dinners.
"We have been going over our recipes," Joanna Newman said of what they were doing during the height of the pandemic. "We hope they like us."
The siblings are looking to do a soft-opening to start, providing $10 dinners, fresh coffee and doughnuts, and homemade candies between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Encased in clear glass cases that line the store are turkey legs, chicken pies, candies, grilled coffee rolls, and chocolates. They are just a few of the many items found on the Crystal Cottage menu.
"Whatever we can do to help people out," chef Rusty Shatford said. "It is all going to be fresh. I have always told people that have worked for me in the past that if you wouldn't serve it to your mother, we won't serve it."
In order to do their part to help prevent the spread of the virus, the candy shop will be one way in and one way out. There will also be delivery in the city of Gloucester and curbside pick-up.
The owners and chef not only take great pride in their goodies and good practices, but the fact that everything and everyone is local.
"Everything is home, everything is Gloucester," Chuck Newman explained, pointing to the store signs that were made by his cousin Cheryl of Cheryl's Signs at 327 Essex Ave.
Joanna Newman added that all of their bread is going to be from Sclafani's at 49 Washington St.
"Trying to keep everything local," Shatford added.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.