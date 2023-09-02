This Labor Day weekend, as part of the 39th Annual Gloucester Schooner Festival, there will be cannon fire on Sunday.
"As a courtesy, we are calling to remind residents that there will be cannon fire and signaling shots occasionally during the festival," Mayor Greg Verga said in a call and email sent residents signed up for such alerts.
"On Sunday from 10 to noon during the Parade of Schooners, the historic cannon fort at Stage Fort Park will be repeatedly firing salutes to the vessels on parade," he said. "Additionally, the Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee will fire a morning salute at dawn and an evening salute at sunset to commemorate the weekend.
"This regional festival places the best of our maritime heritage on display and Gloucester looks forward to this annual tradition with anticipation and pride," the mayor continued.
"The Gloucester Schooner Festival and the City of Gloucester are aware that some residents, including some with pets, have a sensitivity to loud noises and cannon fire," Verga continued. "Please make the necessary arrangements. We appreciate your understanding as Gloucester celebrates our historic schooner legacy and maritime heritage."