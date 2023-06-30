As part of its efforts to keep community pets healthy and safe, Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners.
The clinics will take place by appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 5 and 19, and Aug, 2, 16, and 30; and Fridays, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18, Appointments must be reserved.
Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-yar vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
Cape Ann Animal Aid encourages all pet owners to microchip their pet(s), if not already chipped, to increase chances of reunification in the event that a pet goes missing.
The clinics are open to all pet owners in the community and will be held at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. The cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip.
Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
Please note the shelter will be closed on the Fourth of July, and may close early on Monday, July 3.