MANCHESTER — Love art? How about music? Care for some locally made food? There's something for everyone at the annual Festival by the Sea this Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in downtown Manchester.
The event, hosted by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, will feature more than 100 vendors this year. Guests will be able to shop for fine arts, crafts, jewelers, food, beer and wine in white tents from the Town Green down to Masconomo Park.
In addition, live music will be performed on two stages. Performing at Masconomo Park’s waterfront stage will be Labor in Vain, noon to 2 p.m.; followed by Allen Estes, 2 to 3:45 p.m., and the Deb Hardy Band, from 4 to 6 p.m. Performing on the Town Green will be Down Home Swing, noon to 2 p.m.; Wildflowers, 2 to 3 p.m.; and The Erstwhiles, 3 to 4 p.m.
Other events include Manchester Public Library's Giant Book Sale and an Ipswich Ale beer garden.
"Festival by the Sea embodies the beauty, comfort and satisfaction of living by the sea," said Kerry McKenna, the chamber's event director, in a prepared statement. "Organizing it brings a strong sense of community, and participating in it — either as a vendor or a festival-goer — will delight everyone with the beauty and the abundance of local art, crafts and food. It is a wonderful day for all — family and friends."
Admission is free. Satellite parking will be available at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. Beauport Ambulance will provide a free shuttle service to and from the festival.
IF YOU GO
What: Manchester Festival by the Sea.
When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Manchester and Reed and Masconomo parks. For more information, visit Festival by the Sea on Facebook.
How much: Free.
