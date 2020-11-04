The majority of voters on Cape Ann chose former Vice President Joe Biden for president, according to preliminary election results.
Biden received more than double the number of votes for President Donald Trump in each Cape Ann community. Biden trumped the incumbent with a total of 11,572, or 66.96%, of the votes cast in Gloucester, while the president received 5,308, 30.71%, votes. The Democratic nominee garnered 3,812 votes in Rockport, 2,645 votes in Manchester and 1,629 in Essex. The Republican incumbent got 1,304 in Rockport, 1,007 in Manchester and 790 in Essex.
In fact, all Democrats shut out their Republican opponents in each of the four communities. Sen. Ed Markey bested Republican nominee Kevin O'Connor in the U.S. Senate race 11,565 to 5,327 in Gloucester, 3,703 to 1,453 in Rockport, 2,486 to 1,203 in Manchester and 1,593 to 856 in Essex. Rep. Seth Moulton beat challenger John Paul Moran 12,153 to 4,719 in Gloucester, 3,866 to 1,273 in Rockport, 2,643 to 1,053 in Manchester and 1,694 to 751 in Essex.
Question 1, which asked voters to allow third-party car repair shops access to a car's operational data, got the OK from voters. The tally was 13,175 in favor and 3,430 in Gloucester, 4,182 for and 864 against in Rockport, 2,871 for and 767 against in Manchester, and 1,694 for and 751 against in Essex. However, the majority voted against ranked-choice voting — Question 2 saw 7,235 in favor and 9,276 against in Gloucester, 2,202 for and 2,810 against in Rockport, 1,674 for and 1,932 against in Manchester, and 1,157 for and 1,247 against in Essex.
Residents in Gloucester also approved Question 3 on their ballot, 8,620, 52.32%, in favor and 7854, 47.68%, opposed. The approval allows the city to temporarily raise property taxes to pay for a new school building. A total of 16,474 votes were tallied.
Residents of Rockport and Essex passed the two additional non-binding question on their ballots. Question 3, instructing the district representative “to vote in favor of legislation that would require Massachusetts to achieve 100% renewable energy use within the next two decades,” received 3,334 votes in favor and 1,240 against in Rockport and 1,578 votes in favor and 676 against in Essex. Question 4, instructing the district representative “to vote in favor of changes to the applicable House of Representative rules to make the results of all the votes in that body’s Legislative committees publicly available on the Legislature’s website,” received 3,986 votes in favor and 500 against in Rockport and 1,955 votes in favor and 270 against in Essex.
In Gloucester, 17,424, or 77.76%, of the city's 22,407 registered voters cast ballots. Of Rockport’s 6,145 registered voters, 5,256 cast ballots at the 2020 state election. In Manchester, 3,717 ballots were tallied; around 4,400 voters were registered, according to Interim Town Clerk Sharon George. Essex had 2,501 ballots submitted; 2,895 were registered to vote.