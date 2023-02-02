Cape Ann is bracing for a swipe from the polar vortex of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday.
For those in need of a place to go to get out of the cold, the seaport plans to open warming stations at:
Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gloucester Police station lobby, 197 Main St., open round the clock.
Action Inc. is also taking action to help Cape Ann residents in need during the cold snap, CEO Peggy Hegarty-Steck said.
“When there is extreme weather, we always have plans in place to address related client emergencies,” Hegarty-Steck said. “We work closely with the city and other providers to coordinate services. Given the impending extreme cold, we are preparing for cold-related emergencies this weekend.”
Hegarty-Steck said Action’s emergency homeless shelter at 370 Main St. in Gloucester will have extended hours.
“We are open for guests all day Saturday through Sunday at noon. Transportation has been arranged for guests to go to The Grace Center Sunday afternoon and then return to the shelter early evening,” she said.
“Energy Services program staff are prepared and will be on call for heat and heating system related client emergencies,” she added.
A local weather watcher says frostbite should be a concern for those out in subzero temperatures and gusty winds.
“The biggest thing just to realize is how quickly you can get frost bit,” said Chris Spittle, a long-time weather enthusiast who runs the site Cape Ann Weather (capeannweather.com).
Spittle said the polar vortex will dip down into the region bringing wind chills close to -30 degrees Fahrenheits with winds gusting up to 40 mph by midnight Friday. The National Weather Service has a wind chill warning in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.
He said owners of older homes with foundations with gaps in them should take precautions. Normally, this time of year, there would be snow on the ground to provide some insulation, but without this, the wind can get into the cracks of the foundation and cause pipes to freeze.
He cautioned that pets should not be outside Friday night and should be taken inside. Temperatures on Friday are expected to fall to 2 degrees Fahrenheit at sunset, and drop to -4 to -8 Saturday morning. That's without the wind, which should die down with Saturday night’s temperature rising to about 14. Sunday's temperature should rise to 26 at dawn.
The good news is the bitter cold will not last and the region should be back in the lower 40s by Sunday, Spittle said.
Here are how other Cape Ann communities plan to deal with this weekend’s extreme cold:
Rockport
Rockport police Chief John Horvath said the Community Room at the police station will be open as a warming center 24 hours a day through Saturday.
Horvath said the Police Department will have officers and dispatchers working to respond to residents' needs.
“Emergencies should be called into 911 and non-emergencies through the business line (978-546-1212),” said Horvath.
Horvath advised residents to have phone numbers for contractors readily available, should they lose heat and require service.
“If someone loses heat and they require assistance, they should contact the Police Department and we will respond,” he said.
Rockport officials also notified residents on Facebook that the MBTA will be running trains at Station Square throughout Friday night into Saturday due to the extreme cold.
“Please note the town does not control the operations of the MBTA or its idling protocols,” the notice said.
Manchester-by-the-Sea
Manchester-by-the-Sea police said the library will be open as a warming center on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also, the police station and room 5 on the first floor of Town Hall will be open 24 hours a day on both Friday and Saturday. Police are advising residents to limit their time outdoors until it warms up. For non-emergencies, police may reached at at 978-526-1212.
Essex
Essex does not plan to open a warming center unless there's a need.
“Right now, we don’t have any warming center open but if there’s a need for one to be opened, say there’s a large power outage, we would do that,” Essex police Chief Paul Francis said.
Francis said he has already spoken with several officials about the cold, including Public Works Director Michael Galli, Board of Health Administrator Erin Kirchner and Fire Chief Ramie Reader.
Francis said there are several potential warming center sites available, including school and municipal buildings. He advised people to dial 911 in an emergency. Residents can also call police on the non-emergency number, 978-768-6628.