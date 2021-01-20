Jeremy Goldberg is going to miss the daily interactions with customers and the friends he made on the journey of owning a seaside brewery.
“It was a labor of love,” Goldberg said, explaining that he opened Cape Ann Brewery down the Fort in 2004 to be a gathering place for the community.
Goldberg announced the permanent closure of the brewery and pub at 11 Rogers St., its home since 2011, on Monday. The brewery is closing for good, he said, as — like so many other small businesses — the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic was too much to go on.
The brewery had made a lot of changes the winter of 2019 and he said brewery leadership were expecting to recoup that financial input during this past summer.
Then COVID-19 hit Gloucester, causing them to have to reassess.
“We were never really able to get past the point that we were able to make it through another winter,” Goldberg explained.
His public adieu as the owner of the beloved brewery came in the form of a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
"For myself, I'll always be grateful for the friendships I've made and I thank you all for allowing me to be part of your community," Goldberg wrote. "To our customers, I can't thank you enough for your support and patronage. To my staff over the years, I have been extraordinarily lucky to have the best team."
Coming from New Jersey in the early 2000s, Goldberg had a vision of creating a place that represented what Gloucester was.
"Since that day, we strove to create a brand and a place that would represent 'the courage and spirit of the North Atlantic Fishing Fleet'," he wrote. "During this time we've weathered many storms, at times enjoyed smooth seas, and have always been thankful for the strong headwinds that have guided our voyage."
During the brewery’s run, Goldberg saw that it was “important to really build an environment that welcomed all and allowed guests of our town to interact with locals.”
“We wanted it to be a community gathering place and I think to some extent we created that,” he added.
And sure enough, the photos and memories that stand as archives of the brewery's legacy show celebrations of birthdays, graduations, good days out on the water, and support of local charities that sought to make a difference both seaside and beyond.
“Our hope was to be more than just another restaurant in town,” Goldberg said. “I don’t know if that is true or not, but it is something that I am going to believe we were.”
The community’s response to the closure reassured Goldberg’s hopes as more than 100 Facebook users gave their condolences on the social media platform.
Some recalled the "outstanding" beer while others wrote comments detailing the savory food that they had been served.
More than one person noted how the brewery will be cemented in their memory has a part of their love story.
One person commented how it was at Cape Ann Brewery's open mic night that she met her husband, while a Beverly resident said that the brewery was the last stop before proposing to his now wife
And in true New England fashion, a Rockport resident reminisced about the day in which he sat at the brewery — along with a group of other die-hard sports fans — to watch the Bruins win their first Stanley Cup in decades.
Also commenting were multiple city councilors, including Jen Holmgren who expressed how "we will miss you guys so much. Thank you for everything. You were a true fixture of downtown."
Councilor Barry Pett wrote a note of gratitude to Goldberg, writing, "thank you for the good times, food, and beer ... and thank you for being such a great part of our city."
While he isn’t 100% sure what is next, and unsure of what will happen to the building, Goldberg said that it was the brewery's collaboration with local charities that has inspired him to continue serving in whatever capacity he can.
“I am going to try to find a way to support my family and at the same time go into charity work of some sort,” he said. "It was through the brewery that I discovered my love for the area and for the people."
