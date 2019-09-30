Free bowling for seniors next week
Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a free Senior Bowling Day on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be free candlepin bowling, shoe rentals, coffee & treats.
A co-ed senior bowling league is also forming at Cape Ann Lanes on Thursdays at 10 a.m. starting Nov. 7 and running for 12 weeks. Cost will be $15 each week for three strings of bowling, shoe rentals, free coffee, treats and a banquet with cash prizes at the end of the league. All skill levels are welcome and it will be a 100% handicap league with teams of four. Individuals and full teams welcome.
Seniors interested in attending the free bowling on Oct. 9 or joining the league may register by contacting Cape Ann Lanes at 978-283-9753 or caitlin@capeannlanes.com. Or just show up for the free bowling.
Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon
Hollywood actress Lindsay Crouse will be the keynote speaker at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Businesswomen’s Luncheon.
The lunch is Thursday, Oct. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester, 55 Commercial St. in Gloucester
Crouse will be speaking about on using our imaginations to get through life.
The actress spent seven years with the Circle Repertory Company in New York, winning critics’ praise for her portrayal of Ophelia in “Hamlet “and Viola in “Twelfth Night”, and garnering an Obie Award for David Mamet’s “Reunion.”
In 1985 she was an Academy Award nominee for best actress in a supporting role in “Places in the Heart.” She has had roles in many movies and TV shows. For the last decade, Crouse has played a wide range of characters at the Gloucester Stage.
Tickets are $35. Guests may register at capeannchamber.com. More information is available by contacting Kerry McKenna at 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.com.
Alexander Technique Cape Ann
Gloucester native Diana Glenn, a certified Alexander Technique teacher, has announced that her practice, Alexander Technique Cape Ann, is accepting new students.
“The Alexander Technique offers students the potential to change old habits of moving and explores possibilities of realizing greater ease as one moves through life,” Glenn said in a prepared statement. “People come for various reasons to address issues that are limiting their mobility, such as pain or recurring injury.”
She emphasizes that the Alexander Technique is non-stressful and requires no specific strength or fitness level.
Glenn has been a wellness practitioner since 1989. Her background in physical therapy started in 1994 as a licensed PTA. She has completed the three-year certification program at the Boston Conservatory in association with the Alexander Technique Center in Cambridge.
Glenn is a certified Alexander Technique Teacher and member of AT International.
More information, or to book AT sessions, is available by calling 978-281-4784 or visiting DianaGlenn.com.
A few $25K Game tickets available
A few tickets are still available for the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual $25,000 Game.
They are on sale at the chamber office at 33 Commercial St. in Gloucester and are $100 each. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Each ticket admits the ticket holder and one guest to festivities and a light dinner on Thursday, Oct. 3, when the winners will be announced.
Grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $5,000, and third is $2,500. Six fourth prize-winners will get $1,000 each, and $500 will go to each of three fifth prize-winners.
The announcement event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. in Gloucester. The evening will also feature a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and much more.
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2707.
