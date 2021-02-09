PPE from Rotary
Local Rotary clubs, including Gloucester, and Rotary International collaborated to recently deliver a $44,950 grant to nonprofit Care Dimensions, the state’s largest hospice and palliative care provider, to be used for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its frontline workers.
“Care Dimensions is grateful for Rotary’s support of our work providing hospice and palliative care in more than 100 communities by funding critical personal protective equipment for our staff who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Patricia Ahern, Care Dimensions president and CEO. “We know it was a massive team effort.”
This Rotary Foundation COVID-19 Global Grant is the first of its kind for local Rotary clubs.
Architect promoted
BEVERLY — SV Design, Siemasko + Verbridge has promoted Jen Hocherman, AIA, LEED AP, to associate principal.
Hocherman joined SV Design in 2013 and has led and managed a wide range of educational, multi-family, commercial, and institutional projects. Some of her notable projects are the the new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA in Gloucester, Brookwood School in Manchester, and Endicott College’s Peter Frates and Brindle halls.
She has a Bachelor of Architecture from Cornell University and two decades of architectural experience. In the past, she has been a guest critic for the Boston Architectural College and Tufts University. She serves on the School Committee of Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester and as a troop leader for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. She lives on the North Shore with her husband and two daughters.
SV Design, Siemasko + Verbridge specializes in beautiful and functional architecture, interiors, and landscapes for residential, commercial, non-profit, academic, and community spaces. More information about SV Design, Siemasko + Verbridge, is available by calling 978-927-3745 or emailing info@svdesign.com.
Aid available for nonprofits
BOSTON — Citizens Bank and NECN are accepting applications under the bank’s Champions in Action program from local non-profit organizations that are focused on closing social equity and inclusion gaps within local communities through education, advocacy and relevant programming. The winner for the second half of 2021 will be announced in July
Organizations selected will receive financial, volunteer and public relations support to help further extend their reach and impact. Areas of focus for the program change twice-yearly. Eligible nonprofits typically work in collaboration with partners, neighborhood groups, schools, or other organizations to address issues related to the chosen focus area that affect local communities. The non-profit applying for the award should include specific and measurable goals for its program
Applications can be completed online at www.citizensbank.com/community/champions-in-action.aspx and must be submitted by Feb. 26, 2021.
