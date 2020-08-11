Ribbon cutting at Shop-Loro
A new fashion boutique has opened on Center Street.
Shop-Loro, 11 Center St., focuses on trendy fashion and quality items that embody store owner Jessica Favaloro’s style. It offers clothing and accessories.
Favaloro said opening her own store has been a dream of hers and she is happy to see it become a reality.
Last Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken joined Favaloro for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the store.
Learn more by visiting shop-loro.com
Ho joins Pain Modulation Associates
Charles Ho, MD, has recently joined the staff of Pain Modulation Associates in Gloucester and Danvers and Pain Management Centers of New England in Newburyport.
Ho has been practicing anesthesiology and pain medicine for almost 20 years. Board-certified in both anesthesiology and pain medicine, he earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He also received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He conducted his Fellowship in Pain Medicine in the Anesthesiology and Critical Care at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School.
He is also on staff at Northeast Health System (Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals) in Beverly.
CATA offers dialysis transportation
CATA provides service to the North Shore Regional Dialysis Center at 133 Brimbal Ave., Beverly, for residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Ipswich, Essex, and Hamilton.
Service is available Monday through Saturday for customers scheduled for first- or second-shift dialysis treatments.
Patients should let he Dialysis Center know they are interested in using the CATA van and center staff will help coordinate transportation. The regular fare is $5 round trip ($2.50 one-way).
CATA offers Dialysis Bus Passes at $25 for 6-round trip rides.
The dialysis transportation application may be found at https://bit.ly/30IQeJ3
CATA may be contacted at 978-283-7916 for additional information.
SV Design adds six professionals
BEVERLY — SV Design, experiencing growth at it Beverly headquarters and Chatham office, has added six people to its team.
Caroline Niederpruem and recent Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduate Margaret Graves have joined the residential architecture department on the North Shore.
Chris Villalta and recent Syracuse University graduate Daniel Raphael have joined the multi-family and commercial team.
In the Cape Cod office, recent University of Massachusetts Amherst graduate Clayton Beaudoin has joined the residential architecture team; and interior designer Carole Freehauf will serve as a senior professional in the interiors department.
SV Design specializes in functional architecture, interiors, and landscapes. More information is available about SV Design by calling 978-927-3745 or emailing info@svdesign.com
