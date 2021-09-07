PEOPLE
Gloucester Stage Company has introduced Katie Oberlander as its new education director of the theater’s Youth Company.
“Katie comes to us with a wealth of experience in the youth theater education world and a demonstrated history of producing new plays for young audiences. Her work in middle and high school drama across the nation stands to benefit students at Gloucester Stage greatly,” said Christopher Griffith, the theater company’s managing director.
The Gloucester Stage Youth Company provides professional training workshops and performance opportunities designed to provide quality, innovative theatre experiences to children and teens through the development of skills they can use on stage and in their daily lives.
An experienced drama and music teacher, Oberlander has worked at the Peabody Essex Museum, North Shore YMCA Theatre Company, Brookline Public Schools, Marblehead Community Charter Public School, and Miles River Middle School as well as the Norwood School in Bethesda, Maryland. She is director of performing arts at Harborlight Montessori in Beverly.
Oberlander has directed and authored numerous plays and musicals for professional theatres, including Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland, Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine, and Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she served as director of youth theater. She is the author of "Applause for Plautus," "Kitchen Catastrophes," and "Mastermime," all published by Eldridge Publishing and performed in schools and theaters worldwide.
She has a bachelor’s degree in voice performance from Eastman School of Music and a master’s in arts administration from American University.
Gloucester Stage is also launching expanded student offerings this fall. More information may be found at gloucesterstage.org
EVENTS
Next Gen Young Professionals is hosting a beach party at Cape Ann Motor Inn, 33 Rockport Road in Gloucester, this Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event provides young professionals an opportunity to network over drinks and light appetizers at Cape Ann Motor Inn’s home on Long Beach. Once the sun sets, there'll be a bonfire to gather around. No cost to join or participate. An RSVP at https://bit.ly/3haZnSI is requested so organizers have an idea of who to expect.
###
True North Brewery, 116 County Road, in Ipswich is hosting a blood drive in conjunction with Dana-Farber, Brigham & Women's Hospital and the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center Blood Mobile on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors will receive a pint of True North beer for every pint of blood donated. Walk-ins accepted but appointments preferred. Schedule to give by visiting https://www.scrawney-morgan.org/pintforapint, emailing BloodDonor@partners.org or calling 617-632-3206.
PATENTS
Stephen J. Haggarty of Gloucester is credited as one of four co-inventors of "activators of class I histone deacetylases (HDACs) and uses thereof." The patent (No. 11,084,803, initially filed Dec. 21, 2018) for his and co-inventors Li-Huei Tsai of Cambridge, Ling Pan of Charlestown, and Debasis Patnaik of Weymouth has been assigned to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, and General Hospital Corporation in Boston. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3yRBRAa.
###
Mark A. Allen of Essex, Peter F. Vandermeulen of Newburyport and Arthur Laflamme of Rowley are credited as co-inventors for "methods and systems for turbulent, corrosion resistant heat exchangers." The patent (No. 11,098,909, initially filed Oct. 15, 2019) has been assigned to Emerson Climate Technologies of Sidney, Ohio. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3jSHwlc
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2713.