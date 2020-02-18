Businesswomen’s Mixer at The Crow’s Nest
The Cape Ann and Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerces’ Businesswomen groups will unite at The Crow’s Nest in Gloucester next week.
The Businesswomen’s Committees also are collecting business clothing to donate to the Wellspring Awesome Closet.
Mixer attendees are asked to bring donations to to the networking event on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., at The Crow’s Nest, 334 E. Main St. in Gloucester.
The Awesome Closet is where Wellspring participants can go to shop — at no charge — for clothing to help them get started at a job or look their best for an interview. Gently used clothing and accessories are needed.
More information is available by contacting the Cape Ann Chamber’s Kerry McKenna at 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.com.
Stonybrook names new COO
MANCHESTER — Molly Neidhardt has been named chief operating officer of Stonybrook Water Company, LLC.
Headquartered in Manchester, with offices in Peabody and South Easton, the family-owned and operated business was started in 2006, and has become the largest privately-owned bottleless water provider in New England.
Neidhardt joined Stonybrook Water in 2015 as the general manager/office manager, having worked previously in operations roles, and has since been a key figure in its expansion and growth.
She named to her new position last week by CEO Tim Brown Sr.
