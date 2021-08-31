PEOPLE
Patrick Thorpe, president and CEO of BankGloucester, was elected to the 20-member Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA) at its recent Annual Meeting.
“It is essential that the association have perspectives of banking leaders like Patrick who provide expertise and experience that enables us to achieve our priorities of exceptional advocacy representation on Beacon Hill and in Washington, D.C.," said MBA President and CEO Kathleen Murphy.
The Massachusetts Bankers Association represents 120 commercial, savings, cooperative, and federal savings banks and savings and loan associations which hold nearly $500 billion in deposits in over 2,000 banking locations in Massachusetts.
“Having over 30 years in the banking industry, including over 20 years leading BankGloucester, I believe that I will bring a perspective of the banking challenges and needs facing the people of Cape Ann and North Shore to the state association," Thorpe said.
BankGloucester, a $330 million state-chartered mutual bank, has been serving Gloucester and its neighboring communities since 1887. Headquartered at 160 Main St, in Gloucester, BankGloucester has branches at 15 Martin St. in Essex and 143 High St.in Ipswich.
Wednesday, Sept 1: Cape Ann Regional Grant presents "Visual Merchandising for Your Small Business" from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Essex native Jenna Aiello, a visual and brand merchandising expert, will lead this workshop with luncheon. Attendees can also sign up for a limited number of visual audits with Aiello. Will be held in person and on zoom. Preregistration is required by contacting Anne Williams, grant manager, at anne@capeannchamber.com or 978-283-1601.
Thursday, Sept. 2: Coffee & Connections, a virtual networking event hosted by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce from 9 to 10 a.m. Details, registration at https://bit.ly/2UXnOLr.
Thursday, Sept. 2: Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Welcome Reception, open to current and prospective members, announcing the official merger of the Cape Ann and Ipswich Chambers of Commerce, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates of Gloucester has been assigned a patent (No. 11,101,183, initially filed July 17, 2018) developed by Min Gyu Sung of Essex and Sony Varghese of Manchester for a "gate spacer formation for scaled CMOS devices." The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3zxqzCa.
Mehul Ganatra of Gloucester, Siu-Hong Chan of Ipswich, Christopher H. Taron of Essex, and G.B. Robb of Somerville, are credited as co-inventors for developing "FCE mRNA capping enzyme compositions, methods and kits." The patent (No. 11,098,295, initially filed April 30, 2021) for their work has been assigned to New England Biolabs in Ipswich. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3DzO8gm
Cometeer of Gloucester has been assigned a patent (No. 11,096,518, initially filed April 19, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "systems for controlled heating and agitation for liquid food or beverage product creation." The co-inventors are Matthew P. Roberts of Ipswich, Massachusetts, Paul Kalenian of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Douglas M. Hoon of Guilford, Connecticut, and Karl Winkler of Bedford. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3t1oETS
Co-inventors Richard Burnham of Gloucester, Massachusetts, Aaron Preston of Arlington, and John LaPlante of Concord, New Hampshire, are credited with developing "system and method for moving a rod of build material using a pusher in a 3D printing system." The patent (No. 11,097,479, initially filed Sept. 24, 2019) for their work has been assigned to Desktop Metal Inc. of Burlington. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3jwqsBv
