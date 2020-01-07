Financial advisor opens Rockport office
Pamela F. Basso, of Prudential Financial Advisors, MBA, RICP, opened a new office at 23 Whistlestop Mall in Rockport on Jan. 1.
Basso offers clients financial services including life policies, retirement income planning services as well as variable annuities and investment accounts, and appropriate financial management advice.
She has over 18 years of tax preparation experience, an MBA and a Certificate of Financial Planning from Salem State University. Most recently, she secured a professional designation of RICP-Retirement Income Certified Professional from the American College of Financial Services. She can be reached at 978-546-5135.
Essex Tech wins diversity grant
DANVERS — Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School has been awarded a $750 grant from the Foundation Trust, a private philanthropic foundation serving Greater Boston, to support efforts to increase diversity awareness.
The grant will support the school’s Cultural Awareness Collective, a group of students who work to educate faculty, staff and students to respect the differences between various cultures and promote acceptance and inclusion.
Gas up 2 cents per gallon
The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is up 2 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
Self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.54 per gallon, according to the organization’s latest price survey. That is 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.58, but a nickel higher than the average price in Massachusetts a year ago.
On Cape Ann, a gallon of regular gasoline was selling from a low of $2.62 in Gloucester to a high of $2.89 in Rockport on Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
“Crude oil prices are moving higher following the death of Iran’s top military leader, and was to be expected,” AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said.
Massachusetts prices varied widely, from a low of $2.32 per gallon for regular, to a high of $3.05.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
Car repair question foes funding ads
BOSTON — The coalition organized to fight against a 2020 ballot question that would increase access to a vehicle’s digital data said Monday that it planned to spend half a million dollars over the next few months on billboards and digital ads.
The Coalition for Safe and Secure Data said the public awareness campaign will ask voters: “You wouldn’t give your car keys to a stranger, why give up your data?”
Opponents of the digital “right-to-repair” question argue that privacy and cybersecurity would be at risk if national special interest groups successfully pass the ballot measure in November.
“Make no mistake – this proposal risks handing your information over to shady groups and bad actors all over the world,” said Conor Yunits, spokesperson for the Coalition for Safe & Secure Data. “It will create real personal safety, data privacy, and cybersecurity threats for everyone in Massachusetts, while doing absolutely nothing to improve the consumer experience.”
A coalition last year submitted enough voter signatures to clear an early hurdle to qualify for the ballot in November, and now has a months-long window to convince lawmakers to take up their proposal before gathering additional signatures.
The initiative is the successor to the original right-to-repair law and is necessary, backers say, to ensure that drivers can continue to have local repair shops work on their cars as vehicles become more automated and manufacturers control access to that data.
— Matt Murphy/SHNS
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2713.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.