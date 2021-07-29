Free workshop for small businesses
The Cape Ann Regional Grant Project is presenting a free workshop tailored to meet the needs of Cape Ann’s small businesses.
All Cape Ann business owners and their staff are invited to attend "Agile Small Business Operations" on Wednesday, Aug, 4.
Rich Weissman, an experienced business management professional and professor at the graduate and undergraduate levels for Endicott College, will lead the workshop.
The workshop runs from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and will be offered in-person in the conference room at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester, or via Zoom. In-person attendance is on a first come, first serve basis.
Pre-registration is required, and registration can be found at www.capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant. For more information, please contact Anne Williams, Cape Ann regional grant manager, at anne@capeannchamber.com or call 978-283-1601.
People
Nikki Pelonia has been named North Shore Community College’s inaugural chief diversity and equity officer. The senior management position provides vision, leadership, and oversight to programs, policies, and procedures related to the institution's commitment to social justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, and facilitates the integration of equity and cultural wealth across all aspects of the institution. A first-generation immigrant born in Olongapo, Philippines, Pelonia was raised in San Diego, California, and is the former director of education, training and inclusive excellence at Salem State University.
¢¢¢
Zarais German-George has been elected by her peers as student trustee to Salem State University's Board of Trustees for the 2021-2022 academic year. She was sworn in on June 2. German-George transferred to Salem State in September 2020 and is a dual major in criminal justice and psychology. She also served as senator in the Student Government Association and with the inclusive excellence office. She was a member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Black History Month Collaborative and the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Collaborative, and is a member of the Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Collaborative.
¢¢¢
Steven Hubbard has been named dean of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and Education at North Shore Community College in Danvers. A professional scientist, Hubbard brings multi-disciplinary experience in industry, academia, and leadership to NSCC. In his new role, he will lead the division which houses the natural sciences, biotechnology, engineering & industrial technology, computer and information science, aviation science, animal science, mathematics, and education departments.
