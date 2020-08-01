Action offices closed next week
Action Inc.’s offices will be closed next week.
The Main Office at 180 Main St. as well as the Energy Office at 47 Washington St., will be closed Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 7.
The shelter will remain open, but is currently at full capacity and unable to accept new guests at this time, Action said in announcing the office closure.
Action said its departments may be contacted by email, but messages will not be checked until after the offices reopen on Monday, Aug. 10.
Mortgage company donates scholarships
ROCKPORT — Rockport Mortgage Corporation Managing Partner and President Dan Lyons was set to be recognized by the Greater Boston Real Estate Board and nonprofit uAspire as the recipient of the 2020 GBREB Humanitarian Award when the pandemic canceled the ceremony. But that didn’t stop him from donating $50,000 to GBREB and uAspire for their mission to raise $1 million for students.
The donation by Rockport Mortgage Corporation will fund scholarships of $5,000 for approximately 40 Boston area students attending college this fall.
“The pandemic may have canceled our celebration, but not our purpose,” Lyons said.
“There has been no other personal donor since the inception of this scholarship that has put as much compassion and care into the lives of young people as Dan Lyons,” said Greg Vasil, president and CEO of GBREB. “We are truly grateful to have such a dedicated partner.”
Recipients were notified of their awards at the end of June.
Business expo postponed again
DANVERS — The 2020 North Shore Business Expo has again been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this time to Thursday, Dec. 10.
The expo, a major business networking event organized by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, was to be held March 19 but was rescheduled as the state first began to see its number of COVID-19 cases climb.
“As you are all aware, the spread of the coronavirus has widely disrupted daily life both here in Massachusetts and across the nation,” North Shore Chamber leaders Robert Bradford, Erik Smith, Rachel Maniates and Steve Crowder wrote in an announcement Thursday. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this decision might cause, but it is our sincere hope that this decision is understood to be in everyone’s best interest.”
The December event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers.
