Events
The Cape Ann Regional Grant Team invites all Cape Ann small businesses to join it for a workshop Thursday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. ”Essential Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Skills” with Richard Weissman will take place at Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave., Gloucester, and include a complimentary breakfast. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, please email Cape Ann Regional Grant manager Anne Williams at anne@capeannchamber.com, call 978-283-1601 or visit capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant.
Resiliency is the theme of the Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon, also on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street in Gloucester. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. and the program runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. Featured speaker is Karen Hanson, the license partner of Engel & Völkers By the Sea and Engel & Völkers Concord. Tickets are $35, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Carolyn O’Connor Scholarship Fund. Registration is available at https://capeannma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/20667, or by contacting Kerry McKenna at the chamber, 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.
Patents
David Benini of Manchester is credited with developing a “biometric verification of a blockchain database transaction contributor.” The patent (No. 11,108,546, initially filed April 21, 2020) for his work was assigned to Aware of Bedford between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3uFEzbl.
Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates of Gloucester has been assigned a patent (No. 11,069,511, initially filed June 22, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “system and methods using an inline surface engineering source.” The co-inventors are Christopher A. Rowland of Rockport, Peter F. Kurunczi of Cambridge, Joseph C. Olson of Beverly, Anthony Renau of West Newbury, and Christopher Hatem of Seabrook, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3AdpXkI