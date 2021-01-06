Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Local notes
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee & Connections program has moved to a new time.
The next monthly virtual networking event is Thursday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m. It offers an opportunity to get connected with other chamber members, give an update on your business, and learn how other businesses are navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. This month’s session will feature an update from the Businesswomen’s Committee. Register at http://bit.ly/2L6Q35u.
¢¢¢
The town of Manchester will host a public forum on the creation of Mixed Use Zone in town on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. The purpose of this public forum is to present and discuss the findings and preliminary recommendations of the town’s 40R Smart Growth Feasibility Study. The study looks at an option for developing a new mixed-use neighborhood that would be controlled by new zoning regulations and design standards. Meeting details can be found at http://manchester.ma.us/731/40RLCD-Study
¢¢¢
Dogtown Books, 132 Main St., in lieu of discounts and sales in December, opted to donate 5% of its monthly sales in December to Action Inc.
“We cannot think of a group that does more good for the Cape Ann community in these times, and we are honored to be able to help further their mission,” said owners and life partners Caroline Harvey and Lucas Cotterman.
The donation will be made in honor of the late Peter Anastas, local artist, activist, historian, author and friend of Dogtown Books.
People
Dr. Kaya Shah, an interventional pain management specialist, has joined Sports Medicine North in Peabody. Board-certified and fellowship-trained in pain medicine, Shah offers interventional pain management care for bone, joint, muscle and nerve pain. Her expertise includes back and neck pain, nerve-related pelvic pain, complex regional pain syndrome and sacroiliac joint pain and dysfunction. Shah earned her medical degree at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Illinois, where she completed an internship in surgery and a residency in anesthesiology at Loyola University Medical Center. She served as an anesthesiologist in Massachusetts for several years before completing an interventional pain management fellowship at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston.
Milestones
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore recently received a $20,000 grant from Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation for COVID-19 relief. The money will help the agency support elders, older adults with disabilities, and their families in northeastern Massachusetts as they cope with and adjust to new circumstances in food insecurity, financial challenges, and isolation brought on by the virus.
Send us your business news
