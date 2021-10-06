Negotiation workshop for small business
The Cape Ann Regional Grant Team invites all Cape Ann small businesses to join it for a workshop.
”Essential Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Skills” with Richard Weissman will be held on Oct. 14 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
The workshop will take place at Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave., Gloucester, and include a complimentary breakfast. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register, please email Cape Ann Regional Grant manager Anne Williams at anne@capeannchamber.com, call 978-283-1601 or visit capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant.
Businesswomen’s luncheon
Resiliency is the theme of the Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon on Oct. 14, at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street in Gloucester.
Check-in for the event, hosted by the Businesswomen’s Committee of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, is at 11:30 a.m. at the hotel. The program runs from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Featured speaker is Karen Hanson, the license partner of Engel & Völkers By the Sea and Engel & Völkers Concord, representing buyers and sellers of fine real estate on Cape Ann and all over the world.
“Most women I know are far more powerful and resilient than they give themselves credit for,”Hanson says “With the demands of balancing work, family and self- care, being able to bounce back can seem overwhelming — even more so when the world around you is overwhelming. The great news is that resilience in all situations can be developed and enhanced like any muscle. Let’s get in the ‘gym’ and look at the most impactful things that you can do to manage downturns in your life and in your business and turn them into shining wins!”
Tickets are $35, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Carolyn O’Connor Scholarship Fund. Registration is available at https://capeannma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/20667, or by contacting Kerry McKenna at the chamber, 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.
Event
Coffee & Connections Virtual Networking Event takes place Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. This event is hosted by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce on Zoom. Register for the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkdOCrpjgvHdTqWFpkj2Fyi5Xk7Wtdx_7C; the passcode is 418057.