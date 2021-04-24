Rockporter joins bank
STONEHAM — StonehamBank recently announced the addition of Rockport resident Marianne Cacciola as senior vice president and chief financial officer to its management team.
In her new leadership role, she will oversee the day-to-day financial operations of StonehamBank.
Cacciola brings more than 20 years of financial industry experience to her new role, and was most recently the head of liquidity and vice president of Northern Bank & Trust in Woburn. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Alfred University and is affiliated with the FMS National (Financial Managers Society National Chapter) as an active vice chair of the board.
“We are very happy to welcome Marianne to the StonehamBank management team,” said CEO Edward F. Doherty Jr. in a prepared statement. “Adding Marianne, with her scope of knowledge and community-minded spirit, will help ensure that StonehamBank continues to thrive as a community-centric organization.”
When not working, Cacciola said she enjoys spending time with her family, playing softball and gardening.
StonehamBank is a full-service community bank offering serving residents and businesses throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. More information on StonehamBank is available at www.stonehambank.com or by calling 888-402-2265
Giving
Northeast Arc, a Danvers-based agency that offers resources and support to people with disabilities and their families, has received a $10,000 grant from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. The grant will help Northeast Arc’s Autism Support Center provide financial support to families who are caring for a loved one with autism or a related disorder. Flutie Foundation Signature Grants help agencies address a variety of needs in the autism community, most recently especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teamsters Local 25’s membership has donated $5,632 to HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change), a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence on Cape Ann and the North Shore. As part of this donation, the Teamsters Local 25 Women’s Committee will be participating in HAWC’s Virtual Walk in May.
“Domestic violence impacts women, children, men and entire families and communities,” said Teamsters Local 25 Business Agent Joan Corey, chair of the Teamsters Local 25 Women’s Committee. “Everyone deserves to live without being in constant fear of violence and abuse. We hope this donation allows HAWC to help more victims and continue its important work in North Shore communities.”
Teamsters Local 25 is the largest Teamsters union in New England with 12,000 members. For more information, please visit www.teamsterslocal25.com.
Ribbon cutting
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Emerson Inn Seaside Resort, 1 Cathedral Ave. in Rockport, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. The ribbon cutting is celebrating a new chapter at the inn with Kimberly Voltero as owner as well as renovations, new art deco decor, new dining and event offerings, and more.
The ceremony will be a part of the Cape Ann Chamber’s Tourism Mixer which will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks are required and safety protocols will be followed.
More information about the in may be found at https://www.emersoninnbythesea.com/
