Cape Ann Business Briefcase 

Lundberg to edit MIT review
MIT Sloan Management Review has named Abbie Lundberg its next editor in chief.
The Gloucester resident joins MIT SMR from Lundberg Media LLC, which she founded in 2009 to provide insight into tech-enabled business strategy and transformation for C-level audiences. During this time, she led dozens of research projects for Harvard Business Review Analytic Services and other clients; contributed to research at the MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR) and the MIT Jameel World Education Lab (JWEL); and hosted hundreds of executive roundtables and events.
Lundberg, who begins her new role on Monday, Aug. 16, was previously editor in chief at CIO, leading editorial strategy and operations through a 13-year period of growth and change, including the transition from print to online at CIO.com. She grew the publication to become both the leading voice for CIOs and one of International Data Group's flagship media brands.
Dealer showcasing yachts
MarineMax Danvers has expanded its agreement with MJM Yachts as the official dealer for new stores, including its Danvers and Boston retail space. "We see a great opportunity to showcase MJM Yachts and their products in some of the most popular boating destinations across the country," said Larry Russo Jr., MarineMax regional president, in a prepared statement. MJM Yachts offer 35-, 43-, and 53-foot models with twin, triple, and quad outboards, respectively, and 43- and 53-foot models with inboard performance systems (IPS).
Giving
Essex Tech has received an $84,000 state grant to improve access to career technical education programs. Funding will be used to support the expansion and recruitment efforts by hiring a English learners recruitment specialist, and by holding recruitment events throughout the year. Essex Tech will develop a middle school oOutreach plan, in which Essex Tech counselors will work with Grade 7 and 8 counselors in member districts to expand communication and outreach to interested English learner students and their families. School counselors also will work with prospective English learners and their families through the application and interview processes.
Danvers-based Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care provider in Massachusetts, was selected by The Parmenter Foundation of Wayland for a $16,000 grant, a combination of the foundation’s COVID-19 crisis response grant and Cycle 1 grant program. The grant will support its Family Fund and Employee Emergency Assistance Fund and support the acquisition of a set of Pocket Talkers for hearing-impaired patients.
Patents
Centrexion Therapeutics of Boston has been assigned a patent (No. 11,026,903, initially filed Aug. 4, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and compositions for treatment of pain using capsaicin.” The co-inventors are Randall Stevens of Rockport, Peter D. Hanson of Beverly’s Prides Crossing section and James N. Campbell of Baltimore, Maryland. Capsaicin is the ingredient found in different types of hot peppers, such as cayenne peppers, that make them spicy hot. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/2V0nnQe.